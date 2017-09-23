Paws Up! Dogs Catch Waves In Huntington Beach Surfing Competition

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Surf City officially went to the dogs this weekend.
The world’s best surfing dogs were in Huntington Beach for the Surf City Surf Dog competition Saturday, marking the competition’s ninth year.
Seventy dogs participated in the event, which gives man and man’s best friend ten minutes in the water to catch as many waves as possible. Paw-ticipants are judged on their time on the board and the difficulty of the ride.
Dog dad Ryan Thor had to carry his pint-sized pooch into the water. But once on the board, Prince Dudeman didn’t need any help.
“He gets ready, crouches down and he feels the wave. He’ll actually move to steer the board and stay on the wave,” Thor said.
Sophia Sadlowski brought her rescue dog to compete.
“He was at the shelter as a stray and he has been the joy of my life for awhile now – for two years. He’s just a wonderful dog,” she said.
Others were less interested in competing. At 60 pounds, Joe the English bulldog was eating everything around – including his surfboard.
Junior lifeguards were on hand to fetch the animals from the water – just in case.