Rocket Carrying Top Secret Cargo Launched From Vandenberg

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane!

It’s actually a rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday evening.

And KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reports the ship is carrying a top secret payload.

The Atlas Five launched just before 11 p.m.

Seconds after the scheduled launch — the shjp’s main engine and four rocket boosters — were off with a roar.

Rocket scientist Olympia LePoint says Californians along the coast should look skyward. The ship reaches the speed of sound in 35 seconds.

“We’re gonna see dark, we’re gonna see light, all different types of colors because we have different rockets that is going to lift that high payload weight into space,” said LePoint.

Though the mission is called NROL-42 and classified, LePoint says we can still tell a lot about the missing because they’re using the Atlas Five.

That rocket is one of the strongest — it’s capable of carrying 18,000 pounds and because the mission is for the nation;s spy satellite agency — the National Reconnaissance Office.

“It is a spy satellite that’s being delivered up into our upper atmospherel” said LePoint. “It’s our eyes and ears towards space.”

It’s rumored the ship’s cargo is a highly-specialized orbital camera that can give us larger-than-ever views of the Northern hemisphere. That could come in more than handy given our current political climate

“Allow us to be able to see if anything is being launched that is supposed to be launched or isn’t supposed to be launched,” said LePoint.

The more information that our space community has, the more information our intelligence community has the greater we are at being able to know how to stay safe.