Rialto Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Left 1 Dead, 1 Hurt

RIALTO (CBSLA.com) – A 38-year-old Rialto man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash Friday night that killed one woman and left a second in grave condition.
According to Rialto police, two women were crossing Foothill Boulevard, near Cedar Avenue, at about 8:35 p.m. when they were struck by a car traveling east on Foothill. After hitting the pedestrians, the car continued on Foothill before turning south onto Cedar, police said.
Both victims were rushed by ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead. The second remains in grave condition, police said Saturday.
Rialto police located the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Desmond Ashley was later found in a motel in Fontana. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on felony hit-and-run charges.
The identities of the victims were not immediately disclosed.