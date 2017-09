LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — For the fifth straight year Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers grabbed the coveted crown of the clinch, maintaining the lead they earned in the second inning and beating longtime rivals the San Francisco Giants 4-2.

The champagne was popped, and fans joined the party on Twitter, including our own Pat Harvey.

Congratulations & thank you to the @Dodgers for an extraordinary regular season!On to October!#MLBPostSeason⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ https://t.co/99ZEcKFHDB — Haley Joel Osment (@HaleyJoelOsment) September 23, 2017

Doc and Kikè. Doc and Cody. Doc and Alanna. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/pVczXPowDF — Sammy Roth (@Sammy_Roth) September 23, 2017

