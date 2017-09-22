Suspect Shot By Police Outside Huntington Beach 7-Eleven

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) – A male suspect was shot by Huntington Beach police Friday morning outside a 7-Eleven.
The shooting was reported at 9:38 a.m. in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 6012 Edinger Ave., according to Metropolitan Fire Communication dispatchers.
It was also captured on cell phone video and posted to social media. The video shows an officer backing away and then about seven shots are fired at the suspect, who falls to the ground. At one point, the officer tells the suspect to “get down.”
The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. CBS2 could not immediately confirm if the man was shot with live rounds or non-lethal rubber bullets.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting were unclear.
Nearby Marina High School was placed on lockdown due to the incident.