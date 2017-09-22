Kidnapping Suspect Leads Deputies On Wild Lancaster Chase

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man suspected of beating and kidnapping his girlfriend was arrested late Thursday night following a wild pursuit through Lancaster in which the suspect was struck by a patrol cruiser, authorities said.
At around 10 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man assaulting his girlfriend in the 1000 block of East Avenue J in Lancaster.
The suspect and victim then got into a Nissan and left the area. When responding deputies spotted the car and attempted to pull it over, a pursuit ensued. Deputies at one point lost sight of the vehicle, but were able to find it again thanks to a sheriff’s helicopter.
The suspect drove erratically until his car became disabled at 15th Street and Kettering Avenue. As he was trying to run away from the car, however, he was accidentally struck by a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, LASD reports.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. After being treated and released, he was booked in jail on charges of domestic violence and kidnapping.
The 19-year-old victim, meanwhile, was found safe in the Nissan. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries from the assault.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released.