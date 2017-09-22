Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into 6-Year-Old Boy In Camarillo

CAMARILLO (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck and injured a 6-year-old boy in Camarillo Wednesday.
At about 3 p.m., a car traveling south in the 1000 block of Rowland Avenue struck the boy as he entered the road, according to Camarillo police. The driver then fled.
The boy was taken to Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center in Thousand Oaks with undisclosed injuries and is expected to survive.
No surveillance photos were released. The vehicle was described as a gray four-door sedan with right front-end damage. There was no description of the driver.
Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 805-388-5191.