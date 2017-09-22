36 Arrested, Girls Rescue In Compton Human Trafficking Raid

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – A multi-agency operation to combat human trafficking led to three dozen arrests and the rescue of three girls this week in Compton.
Of the 36 people arrested during Wednesday’s raid by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, 16 were men who were soliciting undercover L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies for sex. Another 13 women were arrested on loitering for the purposes of prostitution. Four more were arrested for being adult sex workers, LASD reported.
Three men also face felony pandering charges for attempting to solicit undercover detectives into working as commercial sex workers.
Three girls were identified as “commercially sexually exploited children” and turned over to the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services, the sheriff’s department said.
The task force is made of several federal and local agencies.