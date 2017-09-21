Online Sting Nabs Yucaipa Man Attempting to Solicit Teens For Sex

YUCAIPA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old Yucaipa man was arrested Wednesday after police say he used a social media site to arrange a meeting for sexual purposes with undercover detectives who were posing as a 13-year-old boy.
Armando Vergara was arrested Wednesday on charges of sending harmful manner to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sexual acts.
According to Yucaipa police, the incident began when undercover officers posing as a 13-year-old boy began chatting with Vergara online on a social media site.
Vergara sent the officers nude photos and attempted to arrange a meeting “where he could perform sexual acts with the decoy,” police said in a news release.
On Wednesday, officers located and interviewed Vergara before booking him into the Central Detention
Center on $50,000 bail. He has since posted bail and been released from custody.
Investigators believe that Vergara has followed through on similar meetups in the past in which he engaged in sexual acts with teen boys, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 909-918-2305.