JD Power Survey Names John Wayne Airport Best Large Airport

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — John Wayne Airport has been named the best large airport in the country, thanks to availability of parking and how easy it is to get through the terminals.

The JD Power survey ranked John Wayne Airport the highest among large airports in terms of airport satisfaction, beating Tampa International Airport by just one point.

Another California airport also did well in the category of medium airports – Sacramento International Airport. In the same category, Ontario ranked 10th and Burbank came in at No. 13.

In the “Mega Airport” category, LAX was ranked No. 17.

The survey measures traveler satisfaction based on responses from 34,695 travelers, who evaluated terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check, food, and beverage and retail.

