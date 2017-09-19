Texas ’10 Most Wanted’ Fugitive Captured In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A known gang member and one of the 10 Most Wanted out of Texas captured in Woodland Hills overnight after authorities tracked him down via social media.
Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez, 18, who also goes by the moniker of “Little Chris” was captured at the end of a foot chase following a two-mile police pursuit.
Gonzalez is wanted out of Dallas for a variety of felonies, including robbery, weapons, drugs, and homicide, and his wanted poster says he has a history of evading arrest.
Texas officials say they were able to track him down when he posted a video of himself, showing off some of his guns, on Instagram.
A second man who was with Gonzalez was also taken into custody, but has not yet been identified. Both men had to be treated at a hospital for dog bites from a K9 officer.