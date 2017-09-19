Police Searching For Attacker Who Beat Man To Death In Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A man was beaten to death outside his Huntington Beach apartment Tuesday, neighbors said.
The victim was attacked on the lawn on Ellis Avenue near Main street around 5 p.m.
“She heard yelling and screaming going on. Police sirens going on. Sounded like someone is getting beat up or a fight was going on. Ambulance got there, picked up the man, took him to the hospital,” neighbor Art Cortez told CBS2’s Stacey Butler what his granddaughter heard.
Neighbors said they saw the victim’s face covered in blood. They described the victim, in his 70s, as a kind and quiet man, who lived in the apartment with his wife for a long time.
The attacker is still on the loose. One neighbor said police had asked her if she saw a young man on a skateboard.