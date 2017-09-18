Cold War Kids Hike In Reno Tahoe For Inspiration

Cold War Kids share blues-influenced rock with fans across the country, riding in a tour bus and living in a different hotel each night. While based in Long Beach, California, vocalist Nathan Willett and bassist Matt Maust escape to Reno Tahoe for the eclectic social scene and outdoor recreation.

Recently walking along Tunnel Creek Trail in North Lake Tahoe in Nevada, Willett reflected on creating new music while on the road and how it inspired them to write some of their best songs.

As Willett shared, some of the most creative moments occur for the members while on tour. According to Maust, being away from home inspires him. “I am always doing artwork on the road in the hotel room after hours. I have created some album covers on the road.”

Taking a trip to Lake Tahoe gives the band a different perspective. Their songs were inspired by elements of geography, and being surrounded by the tall pine trees overlooking the blue water gets ideas flowing.

Here, there are trails for hiking and bikes can be rented at Flume Trail Bikes. After a great workout experiencing some of the most spectacular views in the country, the guys stop by Tunnel Creek Café, located in the new Tunnel Creek Station for refreshments.

Reno is a scenic 45-mile drive from Lake Tahoe and a favorite city for the band members. Touring for over 13 years, in the past the band would ask locals where to go in different towns. Today, with devices and social media, the guys discovered The Eddy in downtown Reno on The Riverwalk. The Truckee River runs through the heart of Reno with The Eddy facing the river.

The Eddy combines a beer garden with a community space. Willett and Maust reach out to people here with their music and appreciate the atmosphere and art. The Eddy is a gathering spot for visitors, complete with a variety of bars that offer specialty cocktails out of each of the on-site cargo containers. Guests can also enjoy recreational activities in the dog-friendly spot like bocce ball, corn hole and amazing food trucks. “The vibe is very communal,” said Willett. “There are sculptures and artwork, drinks including cocktails and games.”

Customers, including locals and tourists alike, flock to the space to engage in the many activities and events held here. Group fitness events and volunteer fairs are part of giving back to the community. Along with new art installations, paint and party with the artist events are also part of the culture.

After the fun and relaxation of Reno Tahoe, The Cold War Kids are currently on tour supporting their latest release, L.A. Divine. They recently performed live at the Grand Sierra Resort as part of their World Tour.