President Trump Prepares To Address UN General Assembly Amid North Korea Controversy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — President Trump is preparing to address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time in his presidency, just as controversy erupts over his handling of North Korea.

Heading to New York on the eve of the first U.N. session during his presidency, Trump appeared to mock North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un in a tweet, apparently referring to him as “Rocket Man” and suggesting sanctions are already working.

Candidate Trump railed against the U.N. Now, his White House wants to work with its members on North Korea.

“Now we can say it is a new day at the U.N.,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. “What you are now seeing is the Israel-bashing has become more balanced. You’ve got a United Nations that is more action-oriented. We’ve passed two resolutions on North Korea just in the last month.”

Despite two rounds of sanctions, North Korea has signaled it won’t give up its nuclear ambitions.

Just days ago, Pyongyang fired another ballistic missile and Kim Jong-un said the test brought North Korea closer to military equilibrium with the U.S.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is vowing to use what he calls a campaign of “peaceful pressure;” however, he warns: ” … if our diplomatic options fail though, our military option will be the only one left.”

Arizona Senator John McCain has been one of the most vocal critics of the Trump administration’s handling of North Korea.

“This is probably one of the most serious international crises, national security crises we face,” he said, adding he believes there are only two options.

“One: a nuclear-armed North Korea, or a war with North Korea.”