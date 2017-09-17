1 Dead, 1 Wounded When Gunfire Erupts In East Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of one man, and wounding of a second man.
The incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Floral Drive in East Los Angeles.
It was there that authorities say deputies responded to a call. When they arrived, they found two men who had both been shot at least once in the upper torso.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.
The second victim remained hospitalized, but his current condition was not known.
Authorities described the suspects as two Latino men who were last seen traveling west away from the location. A description of the suspect vehicle was not available.
Anyone with more information regarding this case was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.