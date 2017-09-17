Brown, Jackie Hoffman Among Early Emmy Arrivals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy nominees Sterling K. Brown and Jackie Hoffman are among the first nominees to walk the red carpet on Sunday.
The actors posed for photographs on the red carpet as publicists and security readied for the deluge of stars expected for the show. The red carpet for the first time is tented and air conditioned to provide for some relief from the usually warm temperatures in Los Angeles in September. The temperatures are in the 70s on Sunday and the air conditioning was a welcome respite from recent years of sweltering Emmys red carpets.
Another early arrival was “Modern Family” star Rico Rodriguez.
Hoffman, who is nominated for the FX series “Feud: Bette and Joan” says she’s “less freak-out nervous” now that all the pre-Emmy festivities are over and she’s finally at the big show. She says she’ll be happy to accept anyone’s Emmy for them tonight, but is most excited about the chance to claim her own.
The 69th prime-time Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday on CBS.
