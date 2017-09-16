2 Teens Racially Taunt Victim During Violent Fullerton Home Robbery, Police Say

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) – An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection with a residential robbery in Fullerton that was interrupted by the homeowner, who was assaulted, bound, subjected to racial taunts and forced into a closet, police said.

Officers responded at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a possible residential robbery in the 1600 block of Island Drive and learned from the homeowner that he had arrived home and was confronted by two suspects who already were inside, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus.

After putting the victim in the closet, the suspects continued to ransack the home. They were caught on surveillance cameras leaving the residence with stolen items, Radus said.

“The victim was finally able to call police once the suspects fled and he was able to free himself from being tied up in the closet,” the sergeant said

Detectives were able to identify two people they believe are responsible: Alatini Moli of Long Beach and a 17-year-old girl whose name was withheld due to her age. Both were arrested and booked on suspicion of residential robbery, residential burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault and battery, conspiracy and a hate crime.

Moli was booked into the Fullerton city jail and the girl was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall.

“During the commission of the crime, the suspects made statements to (the victim) about his race, and his race being a factor in the why the suspects were committing the crimes against him,” Radus said in explaining the hate crime allegations.

Moli, a construction worker, is due in court Monday, according to online inmate records.

