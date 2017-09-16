‘We Are Tired Of Being Dumped On:’ Sylmar Residents March For A Safer City

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — Sylmar residents took to the streets Saturday, demanding changes to make their city more safe.
The March to Make Sylmar Safe started on the corner where protesters said they feel the most vulnerable after a security guard was fatally stabbed last month while trying to stop a homeless man from stealing beer at a local Food 4 Less.
It wasn’t a large crowd but its message was strong, reports CBS2/KCAL9’s Joy Benedict.
“We are tired of the homeless transient population being dumped on Sylmar,” protester Alina Mendizabal said.
Protesters say the shelter at the Sylmar Armory is part of the problem.
“For 20 years we’ve had the Armory as a winter shelter. They bring them in but don’t make them leave they stay on the streets,” a protester said.
Members of the group insist they aren’t against the homeless and say they just want adequate resources.
“We’re just trying to make our streets safer. We don’t have adequate fire, police. We don’t even have a senior center,” another protester explained.
The protestors said they would keep fighting until they feel more safe on their streets.