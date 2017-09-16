List Of Major Nominees For The 69th Annual Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Here is a list of nominees for the 69th Emmy Awards that will be presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater.

The Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will be broadcast on CBS live at 5 p.m. PST.

The early buzz is on “This is Us,” Stephen Colbert and “Saturday Night Live” to win multiple awards.

DRAMA SERIES

— “Better Call Saul,” AMC

— “The Crown,” Netflix

— “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

— “House Of Cards,” Netflix

— “Stranger Things,” Netflix

— “This Is Us,” NBC

— “Westworld,” HBO

COMEDY SERIES

— “Atlanta,” FX

— “Black-ish,” ABC

— “Master Of None,” Netflix

— “Modern Family,” ABC

— “Silicon Valley,” HBO

— “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix

— “Veep,” HBO

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

— Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,” NBC

— Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld,” HBO

— Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul,” AMC

— Matthew Rhys, “The Americans,” FX

— Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan,” Showtime

— Kevin Spacey, “House Of Cards,” Netflix

— Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us,” NBC

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

— Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder,” ABC

— Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

— Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

— Keri Russell, “The Americans,” FX

— Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld,” HBO

— Robin Wright, “House Of Cards,” Netflix

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

— Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul,” AMC

— David Harbour, “Stranger Things,” Netflix

— Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us,” NBC

— Michael Kelly, “House Of Cards,” Netflix

— John Lithgow, “The Crown,” Netflix

— Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland,” Showtime

— Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld,” HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

— Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black,” Netflix

— Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things,” Netflix

— Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

— Chrissy Metz, “This is Us,” NBC

— Thandie Newton, “Westworld,” HBO

— Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

— Anthony Anderson,” Black-ish, ABC

— Aziz Ansari, “Master Of None,” Netflix

— Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets,” FX Networks

— Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX Networks

— William H. Macy, “Shameless,” Showtime

— Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent,” Amazon

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

— Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX Networks

— Jane Fonda, “Grace And Frankie,” Netflix

— Allison Janney, “Mom,” CBS

— Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

— Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish,” ABC

— Lily Tomlin, “Grace And Frankie,” Netflix

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

— Louie Anderson, “Baskets,” FX Networks

— Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

— Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix

— Ty Burrell, “Modern Family,” ABC

— Tony Hale, “Veep,” HBO

— Matt Walsh, “Veep,” HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

— Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

— Anna Chlumsky, “Veep,” HBO

— Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent,” Amazon

— Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

— Judith Light, “Transparent,” Amazon

— Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

— “Big Little Lies,” HBO

— “Fargo,” FX

— “Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

— “Genius,” National Geographic

— “The Night Of,” HBO

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

— “Black Mirror: San Junipero,” Netflix

— “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love,” NBC

— “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” HBO

— “Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece),” PBS

— “The Wizard of Lies,” HBO

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

— Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of,” HBO

— Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Lying Detective,

(Masterpiece)” PBS

— Robert De Niro, “The Wizard Of Lies,” HBO

— Ewan McGregor, “Fargo,” FX

— Geoffrey Rush, “Genius,” National Geographic

— John Turturro, “The Night Of,” HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

— Carrie Coon, “Fargo,” FX

— Felicity Huffman, “American Crime,” ABC

— Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

— Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

— Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

— Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

— Bill Camp, “The Night Of,” HBO

— Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX Networks

— Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

— David Thewlis, “Fargo,” FX Networks

— Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX Networks

— Michael Kenneth Williams, “The Night Of,” HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

— Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX Networks

— Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

— Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX Networks

— Regina King, “American Crime,” ABC

— Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard Of Lies,” HBO

— Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

— Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

— Jamie Babbit, “Silicon Valley”

— Morgan Sackett, “Veep”

— David Mandel, “Veep”

— Dale Stern, “Veep”

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

— Vince Gilligan, “Better Call Saul”

— Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”

— Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

— Kate Dennis, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

— Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

— The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

— Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

— Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies”

— Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

— Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

— James Marsh, “The Night Of”

— Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of”

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

— Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner, “Drunk History”

— Andy Fisher, “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

— Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

— Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

— Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

— “The Amazing Race,” CBS

— “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC

— “Project Runway,” Lifetime

— “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” VH1

— “Top Chef,” Bravo

— “The Voice,” NBC

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

— “Billy On The Street,” truTV

— “Documentary Now!,” IFC

— “Drunk History,” Comedy Central

— “Portlandia,” IFC

— “Saturday Night Live,” NBC

— “Tracey Ullman’s Show,” HBO

VARIETY TALK SERIES

— “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS

— “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC

— “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

— “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” CBS

— “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” CBS

— “Real Time With Bill Maher,” HBO

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

— Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

— Stephen Glover, “Atlanta”

— Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe, “Master of None”

— Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

— Billy Kimball, “Veep”

— David Mandel, “Veep”

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

— Joe Weisberg & Joel Fields, “The Americans”

— Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

— Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

— Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

— The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

— Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, “Westworld”

WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMA

— David E. Kelley, “Big Little Lies”

— Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror: San Junipero”

— Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

— Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

— Jaffe Cohen, Michael, Michael Zam & Ryan Murphy, “Feud: Bette and

Joan”

— Richard Price & Steven Zaillian, “The Night Of”

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

— Jo Miller, Samantha Bee, Ashley Nicole Black, Pat Cassels, Eric

Drysdae, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn, Melinda Taub &

Jason Reich, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

— Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff

Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss &

Juli Weiner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

— Jermaine Affonso, Alex Baze, Bryan Donaldson, Sal Gentile, Matt

Goldich, Dina Gusovky, Jenny Hagel, Allison Hord, Mike Karnell, John Lutz, Seth

Meyers, Ian Morgan, Seth Reiss, Amber Ruffin, Mike Scollins, Mike Shoemaker &

Ben Warheit, “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

— Barry Julien, Jay Katsir, Opus Moreschi, Stephen Colbert, Tom

Purcell, Matt Lappin, Michael Brumm, Nate Charny, Aaron Cohen, Cullen Crawford,

Paul Dinello, Ariel Dumas, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Daniel

Kibblesmith, Michael Pielocik, Kate Sidley, Jen Spyra, Brian Stack & John

Thibodeaux, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

— Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Pete

Schultz, James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Jeremy Beiler, Zach Bornstein,

Joanna Bradley, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Fran Gillespie, Sudi

Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Rob Klein, Nick Kocher, Dave

McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Drew Michael, Lorne Michaels, Josh

Patten, Katie Rich, Streeter Seidell, Will Stephen & Julio Torres, “Saturday

Night Live”