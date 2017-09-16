LA Rams Week 2 Injury Report: CB Kayvon Webster Questionable For Sunday

By Cedric Williams
After having its full squad (except for then-holdout defensive tackle Aaron Donald) available for last week’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams may be without starting cornerback Kayvon Webster for this week’s game against the Washington Redskins.
Webster, who injured his shoulder during last week’s game against the Colts, didn’t practice at all this week and will be a game-time decision for this Sunday’s game against the Redskins. If Webster is unable to play, fifth-year man Nickell Robey-Coleman will start in his place.
Three other players, safety Maurice Alexander, linebacker Connor Barwin, and tackle Andrew Whitworth sat out practice on Wednesday for the Rams. Fortunately, all three returned to practice on Thursday and Friday, and are expected to be available on Sunday.
Washington has just one player listed as questionable for Sunday—second-year receiver Josh Doctson, who’s been battling a hamstring injury since the beginning of August.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that Doctson, who was listed as limited in practice all week, did participate in pass-catching drills during the early part of his team’s workout on Friday, and that the Redskins would re-evaluate his status following the team’s flight from the nation’s capital to the west coast on Saturday.
“It’s about how he feels come tomorrow and Sunday,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said, following Friday’s practice.
Other players listed on Washington’s official injury report include CB Bashaud Breeland (elbow); WR Jamison Crowder (hip); linebacker Junior Galette (hamstring); C Spencer Long (knee); T Morgan Moses (ankle); S D.J. Swearinger (back); and RB Chris Thompson (back).
Each of those players were full participants in practice on Friday and all are listed as active and available for Sunday.
