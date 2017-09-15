Woman Awoken By Robbers During Mid-Wilshire Home Break-In

MID-WILSHIRE (CBSLA.com) – Three men broke into a Mid-Wilshire home overnight Thursday and awoke an elderly woman who was asleep in an upstairs bedroom, all while her husband was in the back of the house, unaware a robbery was taking place.
Los Angeles police report that the home invasion occurred just before midnight in the 800 block of Keniston Avenue.
According to police, the three suspects broke into the home, went upstairs and entered a bedroom where a woman in her 70s was asleep. The suspects woke up the victim and asked her to tell them where she kept her valuables.
She complied, and after stealing several items, the suspects fled. The woman was not hurt.
Police said the woman’s husband was inside the home at the time, but was in a studio area in the back of the house and unaware a robbery was in progress.
No suspect descriptions were immediately released.