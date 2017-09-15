Character Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dead At 91: Report

The legendary actor, known for films like "Paris, Texas" and "Cool Hand Luke," died Friday at age 91 in Los Angeles, his agent said.
Filed Under: Celebrity Death, Hollywood, Twin Peaks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton’s agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in “Paris, Texas,” “Cool Hand Luke” and many other films and TV shows.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch