Character Actor Harry Dean Stanton Dead At 91: Report

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton’s agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details. The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in “Paris, Texas,” “Cool Hand Luke” and many other films and TV shows.
