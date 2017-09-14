Woman Tied Up In West Hills Home Invasion

WEST HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Police are looking for two armed suspects who tied up a woman and ransacked her West Hills home late Wednesday night.
The home invasion occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 22600 block of Hamlin Street. According to Los Angeles police, the suspects – one of whom was armed with a gun — knocked on the door of the home and then forced their way inside.
After tying up a woman, they looted the home and made off with several items. The suspects attempted to use a stolen debit card at a nearby ATM but the transaction was declined, police said.
The victim remained tied up for about an hour until she was able to wrangle free. She then ran to a relative’s home to get help, police said. She was not seriously hurt.
There was no immediate description of the suspects.
Meanwhile, at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday two armed men in masks also robbed a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood. The suspects tied up two women before making off with cash and jewelry, police said.
The robbed homes are about 23 miles apart. Police are unsure if the two incidents are connected.