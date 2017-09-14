Selena Gomez Reveals Her Bestie Gave Her The Ultimate Gift — A Kidney

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Pop princess Selena Gomez has it all — youth, beauty, a rock star career, commercials, fame.
Bieber an ex, Weeknd a current? She’s the envy of many. She’s even in Taylor Swift’s posse!
What she didn’t have, though, was the greatest health. She’s long battled Lupus, an auto-immune disease. She first announced she had Lupus in 2015.
What she revealed Thursday edged her a little further into “she has it all” territory.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Gomez said she had a kidney transplant this past summer and even more special, the organ was donated by her best friend, Francia Raisa, who turned out to be a perfect match.
The singer/actress revealed her news on Instagram. Fans wondered why she wasn’t out and about much promoting her new music.
“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer,” she wrote, “and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music — which I am extremely proud of.”
She thanked her fans for their support and for standing by her. And then she thanked her friend Francia for “the ultimate gift.”
Gomez wrote, “There aren’t words to describe how I can thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa…I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis.”