Selena Gomez Undergoes Kidney Transplant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Actress and singer Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that she recently underwent a kidney transplant.
In an Instagram post early Thursday morning, the 25-year-old announced that she had a kidney transplant due to an ongoing battle with lupus.
“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering.”
The kidney was donated by her friend, actress Francia Raisa. The Instagram post shows the two holding hands in the hospital just following the surgery. Gomez also shared a few photos of her post operation scars. It’s unclear exactly when and where the operation was conducted.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” Gomez wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”
Lupus is a chronic inflammatory disease in which your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.
There is no cure for lupus, but its symptoms can be controlled with treatment.