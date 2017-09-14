RV Burns Down, 2 Days After Standoff In Santa Ana

Filed Under: Naked Woman, RV Standoff, Santa Ana
(credit: Chris Ercoli/CBS)

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — An RV in Santa Ana that was the site of a standoff just two days ago has burned down.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday, and the woman who barricaded herself in the RV just days ago was spotted running out naked.

Police were called out to an RV at Dyer Road and Pullman Street Tuesday afternoon when a passersby spotted the woman running naked up and down the street.

Officers arriving on the scene saw her holding a knife, and during the standoff, she tossed several items on the street.

Police backed off the standoff because she had permission from the owner of the RV to be there.

The woman had been hospitalized recently for mental health issues and stopped taking her medication, police said.

