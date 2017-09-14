Mother Stabbed To Death In Laguna Hills Home

Filed Under: Laguna Hills, Mother, Stabbed

LAGUNA HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A family tragedy in Orange County Thursday night.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Stacey Butler reports, a 23-year-old mother of three was stabbed to death in her Laguna Hills apartment.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said they had a “person of interest” in custody.

Neighbors and friends said that they saw the husband being taken in handcuffs into a police cruiser but detectives would not confirm that the husband was in custody.

Deputies were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident at an apartment building at Moulton and Alicia parkways about 2:30 p.m. and found the woman dead, according to Jaimee Blashaw of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

