Armed, Masked Men Tie Up Women In Los Feliz Home-Invasion Robbery

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Armed men wearing masks forced their way into a large home in Los Feliz and tied up two women before making off with cash and jewelry, police said Thursday.
The intrusion happened at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Cromwell Avenue. The estate sits behind large gates and has a security system, which police will be examining.
Police say two males wearing masks, gloves, and armed with handguns got into the home and forced the women upstairs. One woman was compelled to open a safe, before they were both tied up with zip ties.
The two women – one is a senior and the other a caretaker – were not injured, although one had trouble breathing after the robbery. Firefighters were called to check on her, and she’s expected to be OK.
