Lakewood High Teacher Accused Of 3-Year Relationship With Student

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A 52-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on allegations she had a three-year sexual relationship with a female student while a teacher at Lakewood High School.
Mary Jahn of Lakewood was taken into custody on four felony counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, three counts of lewd acts upon a child and two counts of oral copulation with a person under 18.
Jahn began a sexual relationship with a then 15-year-old girl in July 2008, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The relationship continued through July 2011. The victim did not report the alleged molestation to authorities until earlier this year, the DA said.
It was unclear if Jahn was still a faculty member at the school at the time of her arrest. The school still had Jahn listed on its website directory as an English teacher as of Thursday.
Jahn will be arraigned in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Long Beach Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors are asking she be held on $750,000 bail.
If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of eight years and four months in state prison.