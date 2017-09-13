Purse-Snatcher Caught Swiping Elderly Woman’s Handbag While Grocery Shopping

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a purse-snatcher caught on camera stealing an elderly woman’s handbag while she was grocery shopping.
The elderly victim put her purse on her scooter’s floorboard while shopping at the Ralph’s on Victory Blvd. in Burbank Tuesday morning.
Security video shows a woman stalking behind her, striking as soon as the victim looks away.
As the woman walks off, the victim appears to have no idea her purse is missing and continues shopping.
The suspect left in a white sedan and dumped the woman’s purse, but kept her I.D., credit cards and money.
Police describe the thief as between 20-30 years old and about 5-feet-6-inches tall.