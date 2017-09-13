Break Up The Dodgers! LA Wins Second In A Row Over The Giants

Filed Under: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, Giants, Logan Forsythe, Yu Darvish

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)   —   Yu Darvish and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Cody Bellinger hit his 37th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly three weeks, beating the San Francisco Giants 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The win lowered the Dodgers’ magic number to seven for clinching the NL West crown. Los Angeles secured at least a wild-card berth in the playoffs Tuesday night with a victory that ended its 11-game losing streak, the club’s longest since moving to the West Coast in 1958.

Darvish, acquired from Texas at the July trade deadline, was 2-3 with a 5.34 ERA in six previous starts with Los Angeles but was crisp in his first career outing against San Francisco. The All-Star right-hander pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, struck out five and allowed only three runners while facing one more than the minimum.

(@Copyright 2017. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

