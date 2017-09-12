UCLA Ranks As Best Public University In U.S.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — UCLA is now tied with UC Berkeley as the best public universities in the nation, according to a list released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.
“UCLA takes great pride in the excellent academic achievements of our faculty and students, and I am grateful that their high level of accomplishment is reflected in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking as a top-ranked public research university,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said.
UC Santa Barbara ranks 8th on the public universities list, while UC Irvine and UC San Diego tie for ninth place.
Princeton University tops the list of best national universities, followed by Harvard. Caltech is the 10th on that list.
“In addition to its undergraduate studies, Caltech offers top graduate programs in engineering, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth sciences, mathematics and physics,” according to the magazine. “Caltech participates in a significant amount of research, receiving grants from institutions such as NASA, the National Science Foundation and the Department of Health and Human Services, among others.”
Loyola Marymount University is third on the list of regional universities in the west while Chapman University is fifth.
Pomona College ranks sixth, and Claremont McKenna College ranks eighth on the magazine’s list of top liberal arts colleges.
Public National Universities
1. University of California—Los Angeles (tie)
1. University of California—Berkley (tie)
8. UC Santa Barbara
9. UC Irvine (tie)
9. UC San Diego (tie)
Regional Universities West
1. Trinity University
3. Loyola Marymount University
5. Chapman University
National Liberal Arts Colleges
1. Williams College
6. Pomona College
8. Claremont McKenna College
National Universities
1. Princeton University
2. Harvard University
3. University of Chicago (tie)
3. Yale University (tie)
5. Columbia University (tie)
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (tie)
5. Stanford University (tie)
10. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
The rankings are based on factors, including academic excellence, graduation rates, faculty resources and freshman retention rates.