Lynwood Teen Stabbed To Death, Killer At Large

LYNWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a 16-year-old boy in a Lynwood parking lot Monday afternoon.
William Escamilla of Lynwood was stabbed to death at about 4 p.m. in the 11900 block of Long Beach Boulevard.
According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Escamilla and the suspect were engaged in a conversation in the parking lot when the suspect stabbed Escamilla in the upper torso, then jumped on a bike and fled south on Long Beach Boulevard.
Escamilla’s mother, who was also at the location, drove her son to a hospital, where he died.
There was no immediate description of the suspect and no motive for the killing. Deputies are unsure if it was gang related.
Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 323-890-5500.