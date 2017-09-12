Deputy Injured In Lynwood Car Chase, Suspect Still At Large

LYNWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash while chasing a suspected drunk driver, who remains at large Tuesday.
The chase ended in a crash at about 9:15 p.m. in the area of Bullis Road and Palm Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.
The deputy’s vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by a civilian, but that person was not injured.
The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were deemed to be not life threatening, authorities said.
The driver the deputy was chasing was not stopped.
