Guide To Huntington Beach’s Surf City Surf Dog 2017

Get ready for 3 days of fun for your pooch as Surf Dog Events presents Surf City, Surf Dog in Surf City USA, otherwise known as Huntington Beach! The dog surfing contest will be held for three days, and it sure to be great time. Bringing together the community, dog lovers, surfers, families and pets for a few days of fun, the event also aims to fund-raise for charities including Barks of Love, French Bulldog Rescue Network, Huntington Dog Beach and many others.

Where



(credit: Dominique Labrecque Photography) Huntington Dog Beach

100 Goldenwest Street

Huntington Beach

Dates: September 22, 2017 – September 24, 2017

Schedule