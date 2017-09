LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched NL-leading Los Angeles to its first win in nearly two weeks, helping the Dodgers snap the club’s worst skid since moving West at 11 games by beating the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Fans were glad to see the Dodgers get out from under such an ugly skid as the playoffs approach and took to social media to express their relief.

Here is a sample of what people were saying:

FINALLLLY THE DODGERS WON — sergio (@swaggyserg) September 13, 2017

WE WOOOOONNNNNNN!!!!! Let's go Dodgers!!!!!! ⚾️⚾️⚾️ — Joan Maranan (@_joaaaanm) September 13, 2017

Dodgers win tho. Feels like 2945392 games since I've seen that — Dan Sol (@thebowss) September 13, 2017

Let's give a round of applause for the dodgers guys. — Chreeze. (@ChaseExcellence) September 13, 2017

Great fundamentals, timely hitting, aggressive but smart ball tonight. Not a dominating win, but a CRITICAL one thanks to the TEAM effort! — Peter Green (@pcg) September 13, 2017

Y'all don't understand, but I can finally get a good nights rest knowing my boys @Dodgers are back and betta than eva 🤗 — cierra v🥀 (@ceeairuhh_24) September 13, 2017

The Dodgers have won a game, breaking an 11-game losing streak. It is their first win since Sept. 1. pic.twitter.com/66Oy4l6QXV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 13, 2017

This is what winning feels like again #Dodgers — Bench Granderson (@RonRon_81) September 13, 2017

Just woke up from a nap or am I still napping and dreaming? The #Dodgers won!? 🙌🏽 — ツ (@onezerohero) September 13, 2017

@Dodgers ended their losing streak. I can finally fall asleep now! Later✌🏼 — TheresaAF (@pinchichola93) September 13, 2017