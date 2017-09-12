Counselor Arrested For Bringing Gun To San Bernardino School

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com) — A counselor was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to Paakuma’ K-8 School in San Bernardino, according to police and school officials.

The school district held a meeting for parents Tuesday to discuss the incident.

School officials say they received a tip that a counselor at the school had a gun in her car. Police investigated and arrested 55-year-old Anita Scott. Although they do not know why she brought the gun, they say having a weapon on school grounds is a felony under California state law.

“We do want parents and community members to know that the weapon was never brought out and shown to any student or employee,” said Linda Bardere of San Bernardino City Unified. “It was inside a locked vehicle.”

Some parents think the incident is being blown out of proportion.

“I think if she has the proper permits for it and it’s stowed correctly, in the trunk or locked in a safe or whatever, I don’t see a problem with it being in the car personally,” said parent Ron Sutton.

But others say the shooting at another San Bernardino school this spring shows how important it is to protect students. And they’re glad the district is taking action.

“We’re just curious to see what happened. How it happened. How can we control this better. That’s good that they caught it, but we’re going to try to get to the bottom of it with this meeting,” said parent Mario Canas.

School police say the gun they found was registered to Scott, but they don’t believe she had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Scott bailed out of jail. The school district says she’s been placed on administrative leave while the criminal case plays out.