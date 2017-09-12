Apple Unveils 3 New iPhone Models

CUPERTINO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Apple unveiled Tuesday three new iPhone models – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the most expensive version of the device – iPhone X.

The new iPhones feature a new glass and aluminum design. They are made out of the most durable glass ever in a smart phone, Retina HD displays and A11 Bionic chip, designed for the ultimate augmented reality experience.

The world’s most popular camera gets even better, featuring an improved 12-megapixel camera with a larger and faster sensor, a new color filter and deeper pixels.

A new Apple-designed image signal processor delivers advanced pixel processing, wide color capture, faster autofocus in low light and better HDR photos. All this adds up to outstanding photos with vibrant, realistic colors and more detail.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available for pre-order beginning Friday and in stores starting Sept. 22.

The iPhone X projects infrared dots on faces to create a 3-D facial model. That enables it to confirm a warm-blooded person is looking at the phone.

Apple watchers say the Face ID technology could help revolutionize facial recognition and bring it to the mainstream.

CNET‘s Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda takes a look at the iPhone X.

The iPhone X will cost $999 for the baseline model. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will start at $699.

Artificial intelligence expert Amarjot Singh, a PhD candidate at the University of Cambridge, says Apple’s new sensors, along with a neural-engine chip, takes the technology a step further by combining what researchers have been working on all in one place.

Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller says only one in a million people could unlock another person’s phone with their face.

Shaun Moore, CEO of San Francisco-based facial recognition startup TrueFace.ai, says Apple’s entry into the field will help bring awareness to facial recognition and help people view it as a viable solution to everyday problems.

