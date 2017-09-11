Best Practices For Marketing Your Small Business On Twitter



Twitter has come a long way since its 2006 launch, becoming a top player for business marketing, where even small business owners can grow their presence using Twitter’s comprehensive strategies. Twitter for Business explains how small business owners can seize the potential of Twitter to build business influence and growth. Be smart and gain savvy knowledge through the Best Practices for B2B Marketers on Twitter e-book, as even small businesses should look to foster relationships through social media beyond the consumer level. Try these five best practices to begin marketing your small business on Twitter.





Keep it short and simple

It may seem distinctive to have a Twitter handle that stands out and is unique, but no one will remember an overly complicated handle with numbers or special characters, especially if it doesn’t define your business or location. A short Twitter handle that’s a logical right fit makes your business easy to find.



Tweet often

Due to the nature of being in real time, frequent tweets are a great benefit to small business customers. Tweets can provide consistent and relevant information, keeping followers informed and up-to-date. To give more content, add a link your website, and use one or two hashtags to broaden your audience, but no more. Research by Buddy Media has shown that using more than two hashtags actually lowers engagement.



Tweet deals

Customers want deals, discounts, and something of value to take away from following a business on social media, not just self-promotions. Tweets should include deals for discounts, special events, holiday promotions and community events that attract and keep followers engaged. Businesses can also point customers to promos that are linked to their website. Twitter deals, community news and updates, and promotions remind followers why they follow your business.



Provide timely customer service

Use Twitter’s customer service features to quickly respond and provide customer support. People are quick to share their complains and frustrations about a product or company. Responding to customers within five minutes helps grow strong customer relationships and develop a good business reputation.

Ask for feedback

Ask for reader feedback so you know you are being heard and attracting followers. Have customers tweet back to give opinions or answers to your questions. Although through a third party provider and a limited feedback experience, Twitter additionally offers Customer Feedback Cards, which lets users share their opinions with businesses after a service interaction.



This article was written by Melanie Graysmith for CBS Small Business Pulse

