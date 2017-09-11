Car With Newborn Left Inside Stolen From Fontana Shopping Center

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — A baby who was inside a car that was stolen from a Fontana shopping center has been found safe and the suspect has been arrested, police said Monday.
Police say just before 2 p.m., a woman left her car unattended “for a short time” – with the keys in the ignition – at a Chipotle restaurant at 10515 Sierra Avenue when a black man jumped into the car and fled.
The victim’s child, who is about seven weeks old, was left inside the car, according to police.
The 2013 silver Kia Optima was seen heading southbound on Sierra before it drove it out of sight.
Minutes later, police found the vehicle in the Norco area, where the baby was safely located and the suspect taken into custody.