Most Anticipated L.A. Restaurant Openings Of Fall 2017

We are at the half way mark of 2017, and to finish out the year, there are a number of new restaurants are slated to open up all across Los Angeles. Decorated chefs, up-and-comers and those with a passion project are planning to open up new spaces all across town, from Santa Monica to Beverly Hills to Downtown. Excited to share their culinary visions to L.A. foodies, here are the most anticipated LA restaurant openings of fall 2017, listed by date of opening.

Wild & Free

4550 Van Nuys Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Opening: September 2017

Terry Heller, the founder of Plan Check, will debut his sophomore project Wild & Free, a new rotisserie concept specializing in all-natural, GMO-free, and vegetarian-fed chicken. Fresh off the heels of Plan Check Kitchen + Bar’s fifth anniversary this year, Wild & Free to choose from a collection of different spiced birds, sides, and sauces along with a selection of beer and wines.



The Bloc

700 S Flower St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

https://www.theurbanoven.com

Opening Mid-September 2017

Chef Scott Tremonti's authentic Napoli-style wood-fired artisanal pizzas, has built a cult following with its mobile wood-fired food truck. The Urban Oven will now open its first brick and mortar at the brand new, mixed-used downtown L.A. destination, The Bloc, hoping to bring its success into the restaurant. The contemporary urban space will be designed with natural materials, such as stone, teak wood, custom Heath Ceramics tile and custom maple tables. A main feature will be the exposed open kitchen with a handful of seats right in front of the wood-fired oven, designed to allow staff to easily engage with customers and make people feel at home.

The Hearth & Hound

6530 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Anticipated opening: Early October 2017

Acclaimed NYC partners, chef April Bloomfield and partner Ken Friedman will debut their first restaurant in Los Angeles in late September. The duo takes over the historic Hollywood building that previously housed the Cat & Fiddle, and have teamed up once again with award-winning design studio Roman and Williams to make over the space inspired by old Hollywood glamour and LA’s longstanding trademark of Spanish-style courtyards. The 200-seat restaurant, approximately 100 indoors and 100 outdoors, will present a menu focused around a wood-burning heart. The restaurant will serve dinner to start, later expanding to lunch and breakfast.

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

ROW DTLA

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Opening: October 2017

Rappahannock Oyster Bar, is making its move in October of 2017 to the ROW DTLA. Oysters are the focus at the new restaurant, but their program honors California’s local produce, while utilizing the best wine, beer, spirits, meats, and cheese. The fourth-generation family run oyster operation from Virginia with a big following on the East Coast, menu also honors California’s local produce, while utilizing the best wine, beer, spirits, meats, and cheese.

Paramount Coffee Project

ROW DTLA

1320 E 7th St #100

Los Angeles, CA

http://www.pcpfx.com

Opening: October 2017

Paramount Coffee Project at ROW DTLA features 3,000 sf of interior space in addition to a 1,000 sf outdoor patio. A collaboration between well-established Australian’s Russell Beard, Ping Jin Ng and Mark Dundon, the DTLA café and eatery will be open from breakfast into the evening with a wine component added to the mix of specialty coffee and CalAussie cuisine.

Breva

Hotel Figueroa

939 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, California 90015

(213) 627-8971

Opening: October 2017

In October 2017, DTLA’s only urban resort, Hotel Figueroa, will unveil a comprehensive redesign and restoration back to its original 1920s Spanish Colonial splendor. Along with a reimagined hotel renovation, the hotel will have two destination restaurants helmed by highly acclaimed chef Casey Lane and four bars designed by craft cocktail mastermind Dushan Zaric. Breva, meaning “young fig” will be located inside the spacious lobby, behind a wood and glass wall. Drawing its menu inspiration from Spain, France, North Africa and Italy its menu will include a broad selection of shareable plates. The hotel will also have: Bar Figueroa; 28-seat reservations/hotel guest-only bartender’s table at Bar Alta; the private room Casbah; adjacent to the pool will be Veranda, an al fresco, casual dining venue; and Rick’s Place, a two-story structure with fireplaces and tropical island- themed cocktails.



7020 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90038

https://www.coffeeforsasquatch.com

Opening: Early Fall 2017

Coffee For Sasquatch is a new coffee shop set to open on Melrose at La Brea in early fall. Spearheaded by owner Claire Ackad, who has a strong background in fashion PR, the shop will focus on providing an elevated customer experience paired with stunning visual aesthetics. Claire, who herself is 6'1", decided to embrace her model height when choosing a name for the shop after the mythical creature. With Coffee For Sasquatch, she marries the experiences of gathering with friends, sipping on a delicious cup of coffee, and encountering the type of exceptional customer service that often gets overlooked in the hustle and bustle of daily life under one roof.

Sam First

Location: LAX

Opening: Early Fall 2017

Sam First will be an intimate, old school cocktail lounge from Last Word Hospitality just steps from LAX. The cocktail lounge will be the first place you drink upon arrival to LA, and the last place before departure featuring a piano bar and stunning design.

Little Ruby

109 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

http://www.rubyscafe.com

Opening: Early Fall 2017

Originally opened in 2003 in New York City, Ruby’s Café was created in the hope of filling a void in New York dining: Australian espresso style coffee and cuisine. Offering a produce driven gourmet casual bistro menu, Little Ruby will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Created with the intention of being a local neighborhood spot, the vibe and atmosphere encourage social interaction and the feel of being at a mate’s home. Ruby’s trademark roll-up garage door and notable pink neon will grace the exterior serving guests a selection of: salads, burgers, pasts, smoothies, juices and other healthful options.

Eve American Bistro

1257 W. 7th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Opening: Mid-Late Fall

Next door to The Mayfair Hotel, Eve American Bistro is a feminine take on a traditional European-style bistro, weaving in modern-American and California influences. The intimate dining destination is overseen by Las Vegas-based chef, Scott Commings, season 12 “Hell’s Kitchen” winner. Initially only open for dinner, lunch and weekend brunch will follow later with lighter salads and playful elements. The beverage program focuses on a sophisticated wine selection, giving guests the option to create their own flight with two oz. pours or partake in bottomless wines by the glass. Craft cocktails and craft beer will also be available.

UMI by Hamasaku

The Point

860 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 116

El Segundo, CA 90245

Opening: Fall 2017

UMI by Hamasaku is the sister concept to West LA favorite, Hamasaku. Helmed by chef Yoya Takahashi, the menu at Umi will be seafood-centric with a raw bar selection, sushi, sashimi, and seafood izakaya-style dishes. With 80 seats, a patio and dedicated sushi counter, there will also be a craft beer and sake menu.

Hayato

ROW DTLA

1320 E 7th St. #126

Los Angeles, CA 90021

http://www.hayatorestaurant.com

Opening: Fall 2017

After two decades of studying traditional Japanese culinary technique and training under Michelin-Star chefs in Japan, Chef Brandon Go will make his first mark on US soil at ROW DTLA. Hayato is an authentic Japanese Kaiseki restaurant showcasing Japanese cooking in its truest, purest form. The restaurant will produce boutique bento boxes ideal for the site’s tenants during lunch, and offer an intimate kaiseki dinner experience.

SIMONE

449. S Hewitt St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Opening: Late Fall

Opening in the Arts District in DTLA, SIMONE will be opening with former Manresa chef de cuisine and James Beard Award winner Jessica Largey at the helm. The restaurant will offer seasonal and produce focused menus while guests have spectrum of experiences from the 25-seat bar, 75-seat dining room with an a la carte menu and a six-seat counter in the kitchen for a tasting menu experience directly with the chef.

The NoMad LA

649 South Olive St.

Los Angeles CA 90014

Opening: Late Fall 2017

This fall, chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara of Make It Nice (Eleven Madison Park, The NoMad, Made Nice) open The NoMad in downtown Los Angeles. It is the second location of The NoMad and their first project outside of New York. The restaurant will offer a setting distinct to the neighborhood and feature new dishes inspired by local ingredients. Until the opening, find offerings such as The NoMad chicken burger and Milk & Honey soft-serve at The NoMad Truck (@nomadtruck).

Prawn

One Colorado

16 Miller Alley

Pasadena, CA 91103

Opening: Late Fall 2017

Slated for late Fall, iconic California chef Mark Peel (Michaels, Campinele, La Brea Bakery) will unveil another iteration of his fresh and inspired fast-casual seafood concept. Prawn, which will be located at One Colorado in Pasadena, will showcase a modern and accessible menu of seafood options laden with unique flavor, made with California’s freshest, locally-sourced ingredients. In a departure from his fine dining legacy, Chef Peel hopes to bring a more approachable seafood-centric menu to Pasadena diners.

Tesse

8500 W Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Opening: November 2017

Los Angeles restaurateur Bill Chait (who previously opened Bestia, Picca, Republique, The Rose, Barrel & Ashes, and Otium) is partnering with acclaimed chef Raphael Francois and pastry chef Sally Camacho on this new venture. Tesse which means “tasty” or “delicious” in French, will cook up Francois’s takes on classic European dishes and his signature plates drawing inspiration from his previous work at many Michelin starred restaurants in Belgium and Paris including Hélène Darroze, as well as the legendary Le Cirque in New York City before opening his most recent project, Le DeSales in Washington DC. In a space designed by Alexis Readinger of Preen Inc, the menu will feature Francois’ modern French cuisine paired with Camacho’s treats and baked goods.

Dopolavoro

808 S. Spring Street

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Opening: Late November

Set to open in late November, Dopolavoro, which translates to ‘after work’, is a modern neighborhood market and deli located in the storefront next to Terroni on Spring Street. The newest concept from the team behind the internationally renowned Terroni restaurants, was inspired by the specialty markets of Europe. Located in DTLA, Dopolavoro will feature a ‘Pasta Lab’ offering a selection of handcrafted, fresh pastas in a variety of shapes and sizes, and fresh sauces. The offerings will also include a highly curated selection of high-quality charcuterie and cheese, freshly baked and par-baked breads, fresh produce and flowers, dry goods like rice, pasta flour, and imported baking items, olive oil, and jarred items like olives, sundried tomatoes, and anchovies. The market will also offer a selection of Old World wines, a selection of dishes for two, ready to heat and eat at home, including eggplant parmigiana, lasagna, and meatballs, all made fresh in the Terroni kitchen.

Ayara Thai Cuisine

6245 W 87th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Opening: December 2017

Ayara Thai Cuisine will be a modern Thai restaurant serving classic Thai dishes and noodle soups using environmentally-conscious ingredients. Guests can expect to dine in the dining room or at the open-noodle bar where chefs will create noodle soups in an open kitchen. From Boat Noodles and Roasted Duck Noodle to harder to find dishes like: Northern Thai Khanom Jîn Nam Ngiao (tomato broth with congeal blood cubes), Khanom Jîn Halum (Hainanese style stewed beef noodle), and Khanom Jîn Sao Nam (coconut milk with dried shrimp and pineapple), the restaurant will feature a full bar with specialty cocktails, seasonal ingredients, carefully selected wines and craft beers that pair perfectly with Thai food.