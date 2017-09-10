Deputies Investigate 20-Something Couple Found Dead Of Apparent Gunshot Wounds

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Detectives with the Lakewood station are investigating the deaths of two people — a man and a woman — found dead in a home of apparent gunshot wounds.
The couple was found in a home in the 5000 block of Pepperwood Avenue.
The couple — both in their 20s — has been identified but their names were withheld until their next of kin could be notified.
Detectives were called to the location reportedly because a woman was screaming for help.
Paramedics were summoned to the location. Both the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities described the victims as a Latina and a white male.
Officials said there was no signs of forced entry. A weapon was recovered. At this time, officials also said there were no outstanding suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Or if you wish to remain Anonymous, call “LA Crime Stoppers” — (800) 222-TIPS (8477),