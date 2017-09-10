Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

Amber Alert Issued For Siblings Abducted From New Mexico, Believed To Be In CA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities in California have issued an Amber Alert for three siblings they say were abducted from New Mexico.

The alert was issued for 9-year-old Lloyd Wyatt, 8-year-old Lakai Wyatt, and 6-year-old Lexington Wyatt.

The children were believed to be abducted from Albuquerque around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the alert is in effect for the following counties: San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles.

The children are believed to be traveling in a 2009 silver Kia Spectra with New Mexico license plate #AAYR80.

The suspect has been identified by authorities as 28-year-old Laria R. Walker-Anderson. It was not immediately clear what relationship, if any, Walker-Anderson had to the children.

suspect 3 Amber Alert Issued For Siblings Abducted From New Mexico, Believed To Be In CA

(credit: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office)

No further information was immediately available. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

