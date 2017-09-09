Fullerton Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Human Trafficking

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Fullerton Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they accuse of human trafficking.
Authorities said they received an anonymous tip on Friday around 8:35 p.m. that a woman was potentially being held against her will in an apartment in the vicinity of Malden and Sante Fe Streets.
The tipster alleged the woman was also likely a victim of a human trafficking ring and that her pimp was armed with a handgun.
Fullerton Police responded to the tip and began conducting a surveillance operation.
Officials said they quickly identified the suspect, Zhentao Shen, a 37-year-old Asian male and Fullerton resident. Two adult Asian women were also located inside the apartment, according to police.
Shen was placed under arrest and charged with pimping and pandering. Officials believe Shen is part of a larger operation and the investigation is on-going.
Police offered counseling services to the victims. Officials said the counseling will be “continued and on-going.”
Fullerton Police are asking anyone with information about Shen to come forward to assist in the case. If you know someone who is a victim of human trafficking, you’re asked to contact the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.