Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

Flash Flooding Closes Freeways In Colorado River Valley

BLYTHE (CBSLA.com) – Heavy thunderstorms today caused flash flooding on roads in the Colorado River Valley on the eastern margins of Riverside County Saturday, when several washes overflowed, swamping motorists.

At 11:16 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported that four people in a sedan were trapped when their vehicle became stuck in flood waters on U.S. 95 near the Water Wheel Resort. About 10 minutes later, a second car with two people was reported mired in the same area.

A Riverside County Fire Department water rescue team was enroute to the scene, according to the CHP.

According to CHP, at least two highways flooded where they cross washes: U.S. 95 at Second Avenue and State Route 78 at 22nd Avenue. Officers closed the roads due to their impassibility.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area through this evening and warned that “flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings, and poorly drained intersections is likely.” A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for southwest San Bernardino County, including 29 Palms, Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Highway 62.

Highway 62 was reportedly flooded east of 29 Palms, as far as Parker, Arizona.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch