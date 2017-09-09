Flash Flooding Closes Freeways In Colorado River Valley

BLYTHE (CBSLA.com) – Heavy thunderstorms today caused flash flooding on roads in the Colorado River Valley on the eastern margins of Riverside County Saturday, when several washes overflowed, swamping motorists.
At 11:16 a.m., California Highway Patrol reported that four people in a sedan were trapped when their vehicle became stuck in flood waters on U.S. 95 near the Water Wheel Resort. About 10 minutes later, a second car with two people was reported mired in the same area.
A Riverside County Fire Department water rescue team was enroute to the scene, according to the CHP.
According to CHP, at least two highways flooded where they cross washes: U.S. 95 at Second Avenue and State Route 78 at 22nd Avenue. Officers closed the roads due to their impassibility.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area through this evening and warned that “flooding of normally dry washes, low water crossings, and poorly drained intersections is likely.” A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for southwest San Bernardino County, including 29 Palms, Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Highway 62.
Highway 62 was reportedly flooded east of 29 Palms, as far as Parker, Arizona.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)