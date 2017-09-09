Dodgers Fall To Rockies 6-5 For Ninth Loss In A Row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Story hit a two-run homer and drove in three and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Saturday night, sending the NL West leaders to their ninth straight loss in their worst skid since 1992.

The majors’ best team this season has lost eight in a row at Chavez Ravine for the first time in 30 years. The Dodgers have dropped 14 of 15 overall, and they lost their fifth consecutive series for the first time since 2007.

Despite its funk, Los Angeles still owns the best record in baseball at 92-50.

Colorado’s fifth straight victory tied the club’s longest road winning streak since June 3-10.

Chad Bettis (1-2) notched his first victory in his sixth start of the season after returning from testicular cancer. The right-hander allowed four runs — three earned — and six hits in five innings. He struck out five with no walks.

The Dodgers got to 6-5 in the ninth on Logan Forsythe’s leadoff homer against Greg Holland, but the Rockies closer retired the next three batters to earn his 39th save.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen gave up a leadoff double to Nolan Arenado in the top of the ninth, and Arenado scored on Gerardo Parra’s RBI double that popped out of the glove of center fielder Chris Taylor, making it 6-4.

Trailing 4-0 early, the Dodgers closed to 5-4 in the fifth on Andre Ethier’s leadoff pinch-hit home run that earned a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 52,884.

Los Angeles had chances, getting the potential tying run aboard in the sixth and eighth, but couldn’t avoid extending their worst losing streak since dropping 10 straight in June 1992.

The Rockies backed Bettis with a four-run second, highlighted by Story’s homer on the first pitch from All-Star Alex Wood (14-3). Charlie Blackmon and Arenado added RBI singles.

The Dodgers rallied in the fourth, helped by errors from Arenado and Story and a couple of fluke plays.

Justin Turner’s single scored leadoff hitter Taylor, who was safe at second on third baseman Arenado’s throwing error. Cody Bellinger doubled when the ball nicked the glove of first baseman Mark Reynolds on a diving stab and sailed down the right-field line.

Turner and Bellinger scored on Yasiel Puig’s double to make it 4-3. Arenado went to backhand the ball, but it got by him down the left-field line.

Forsythe reached on shortstop Story’s error. He tried to backhand the ball on a routine grounder and it missed his glove, putting the potential tying and go-ahead runs on first and third with two outs. Joc Pederson flied out to end the threat.

The Rockies extended their lead to 5-3 on Story’s RBI double in the fifth.

Wood gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings, struck out two and walked three in losing his second straight start.

Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu had his 16-game hitting streak end when he went 0 for 4 with a walk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson tossed a side session Friday that went well. Manager Bud Black said he could be activated as soon as Sunday.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will be skipped in the rotation to get some rest after making 21 starts so far this season.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-12, 4.88 ERA) is 0-2 in three starts against the Dodgers this season with a 10.57 ERA. He’s making just his fourth start since the All-Star break.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (9-7, 3.67) starts against the Rockies for the first time since April 2008, when he was with the Cubs. In three career starts against them, he is 0-2 with an 8.80 ERA.

