Tag Team Burglars Caught On Tape At Lakewood Liquor Store Taking Cash and Booze

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — A brazen, burglar odd couple made quick work of a liquor store in Lakewood this week, and authorities are confident the clear video of them doing it will help lead to their arrests.

Video from 12 security cameras show an older, graying man pull up in front of the liquor store on Paramount Boulevard in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, armed with a bolt cutter.

When he fails to get through the front security gate on his own, a much younger man skips over to help him. The older burglar is even seen taking a break, leaning on his car while the younger man goes to work on the store door.

Once inside, the older gentleman is seen and heard ransacking the store with the alarm blaring in the background. He eventually pries the cash register open and takes $2,000 in cash.

His young aide, who looks like he is barely old enough to drink, is seen taking small shot bottles of liquor.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone will recognize the men in the footage of the nine-minute incident.

