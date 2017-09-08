Suspect In Custody After Firing Shots At La Puente Trailer Park

Filed Under: Deputy Involved Shooting, La Puente, Trailer Park

LA PUENTE (CBSLA.com) — A man is in custody after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fired shots at him early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3:20 a.m. at the Covina Hills Mobile Home Park, near the corner of Azusa and Temple avenues. Deputies were responding to a report of a man shooting at people near the trailer park.

The man was not wounded by the deputy gunfire, and no other injuries were reported, sheriff’s officials said.

The intersection of Temple and Azusa was closed for the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch