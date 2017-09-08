Suspect In Custody After Firing Shots At La Puente Trailer Park

LA PUENTE (CBSLA.com) — A man is in custody after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies fired shots at him early Friday morning.
The shooting was reported at 3:20 a.m. at the Covina Hills Mobile Home Park, near the corner of Azusa and Temple avenues. Deputies were responding to a report of a man shooting at people near the trailer park.
The man was not wounded by the deputy gunfire, and no other injuries were reported, sheriff’s officials said.
The intersection of Temple and Azusa was closed for the investigation.
