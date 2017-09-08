Feds Investigating Uber’s Tracking of Lyft Drivers

DETROIT (AP) — Two people familiar with the matter say the Justice Department in Manhattan is investigating whether Uber illegally used software to track drivers for Lyft, its main ride-hailing competitor.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York’s Southern District want to know if use of the software broke any federal laws in giving Uber a competitive advantage over Lyft in recruiting drivers, the people say. They did not want to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the case.
An Uber spokeswoman said Friday it is cooperating in the probe and that use of the software has been discontinued. The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not comment.
