Star-Studded Event Hopes To Re-Invent The American High School

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) — Stars just walked the red carpet in Santa Monica and they say they are committed to re-thinking the future of American high schools.
“XQ Super School Live” is a special, one-hour telecast airing at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and on all other major U.S. networks.
The program is presented by the Entertainment Industry Foundation, and will combine live musical, comedy and documentary segments.
It hopes to challenge viewers to understand transforming high-school education is crucial for the future.
We’ve seen a lot of stars out here, including Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Maria Bello, DJ Khaled and Common just to name a few.
We also had a chance to speak with Samuel L. Jackson about the importance of providing a quality high-school education.
“We need to find away to make the experience more exciting more inclusive for things that they wanna do or wanna learn or things that will serve them in the real world,” Jackson said.
And tonight on CBS2 News at 11 you’ll hear from a lot of the stars about what ‘their’ high school experience was like.